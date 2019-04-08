A coach from Mid-Michigan is sitting in jail after deputies say he punched a referee unconscious at a sporting event in Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Sports Plex for an assault at 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
The sheriff’s office said there was a disagreement between a referee and a coach, identified as 40-year-old Kenyon Menifield from Flint.
The referee walked away from the disagreement. When he turned away, Menifield punched the referee, the sheriff's office said.
The referee was unconscious after the hit and sustained minor injuries.
Menifield left the scene before deputies arrived.
Deupties later found Menifield at a hotel where he was arrested.
He was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with assault of sports official.
