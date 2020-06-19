June 19th or Junteenth was celebrated Friday by community leaders in Flint.
It’s honors the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free in 1865, two and a half years after the emancipation proclamation.
For community leader Claudia Perkins-Milton, the day means much more.
“For me, it means liberation, it means hope, it means coming together, and celebration,” she said.
Antonio Sweeney, one of the keynote speakers at the celebration, says Juneteeth represents pride for the black community.
“When you bring up Juneteenth, some people may look at you,” Sweeney said. “It’s basically the black community’s day of 4th of July, it really means a lot to us because it talks to us about our freedom.”
One major message here at this Juneteenth celebration, use your voice and vote to create change.
“What we need to do is come together, all of us, collectively and make a change. How do we do that? With the vote,” Perkins-Milton said.
With recent protests and an amplified Black Lives Matter movement, Juneteenth is being observed with a new interest and urgency.
“I think what’s going on with the current events right now really did make more awareness within our community and communities all over, especially of color,” he said.
Speakers here say they’re hopeful for change and hope others will research and learn more about Juneteenth’s history
“I’m not saying that you have to go all out and speak, but as long as you’re raising awareness and talking about it within your friends and your family then you are doing your part,” Sweeney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.