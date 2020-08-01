Just last week, the Hallwood Plaza was the scene where several acts of violence happened.
On August 1, it was overrun with prayer from pastors and people in the community.
It’s creating peace through prayer which was the theme of the Pull Over Prayer event hosted by the Pastoral Unity Coalition which featured several different sites where drivers could pull over to pray on Pierson and Clio Roads in Flint.
“Over sixty, seventy prater that was offered on our station, there were three ministers that were there,” said Bergita Diaz, Associate Minister with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. “So, that little corner was hopping.”
The event wasn’t open to just one particular church, either, but rather brought together people of multiple different faiths and religions.
“To see people from all walks of life, different faiths, because it wasn’t just church, we had the nation of Islam here,” said Samuel Berry III, Pastor of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. “And I believe that, just us coming together as one period, brings us back to the place where we get god’s attention.”
“It’s not about one church, it’s not about denominationalism or anything like that, nothing political,” said Dr. Daniel Moore, Pastor of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. “We just want to pray for the community.”
While there were dozens of pastors at the event, there were even more people in the community gathered at the plaza and they say they hope to continue praying and supporting their Flint community through this difficult time.
