The Flint community is dealing with the trauma of Monday night's explosion that damaged more than two dozen homes and rocked the surrounding area.
"It was a traumatic event, specifically for the family and the loved ones involved, but something like this really impacts a community as a whole," said Lisa Bruder, manger of education at Genesee Health System.
A community is on edge after Monday's deadly explosion in Flint that destroyed or damaged 27 homes and cratered people's sense of safety.
"People are experiencing an injury, whether or not you can feel it when you walk, or if you can feel it in general as a pain, that injury is existing," Bruder said.
Bruder said a lot of the uneasiness comes from the unknown.
"There's this unknown cause and so it leaves all these spaces in this narrative of trauma of: what did happen? Which means could it happen again? Is it going to happen again? Where is it going to happen again?" Bruder said. "Things like sounds, sights, smells, they're all going to bring you back. So, if you hear a loud boom, for a great deal of time, this might be a reminder for that person, a kind of, bring you back to that moment where you're reliving it, re-experiencing it, feeling scared by it all over again."
Bruder said getting past the anxiety starts with a little self-reassurance.
"Recognize that what you're experiencing right now is normal. That you will need to go into a phase of healing in order to grow from this and reminding yourself: I am safe," Bruder said.
Genesee Health System offers 24/7 virtual Behavioral Health Urgent Care. You can call them at (810) 496-5500. They also accept walk-ins from 8am-10:30 pm. The City of Flint is connecting people with the public health office for family resources, food, clothing, and mental health resources. The phone number to call for this assistance is (810) 410-2020.
