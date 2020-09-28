A beloved member of the Flint community has passed away.
Dick Kraft, a long-time community leader, passed away at the age of 91.
Details about a “Celebration of Life” event will be announced on a later date.
Mike Killbreath, President of the Flint Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:
“Dick once served as President of the Flint Area Chamber of Commerce and was a friend to legendary Flint businessman Charles Stewart Mott who created General Motors with Billy Durant. I enjoyed many stories he told over the years of being the right-hand man to Mr. Mott on such amazing projects in our community, including the buildings that now comprise the Flint Cultural Center where Mott’s donations contributed to this becoming what I believe is the best community anywhere in the country. Dick Kraft rarely missed a Saturday morning breakfast group or a Wednesday night dinner group when he moved with his wife to a beautiful retirement home in Chelsea known as the Chelsea Retirement Community.”
Karyn Miller, the Flint Township Supervisor, said Kraft was her community’s engineer for many years and served on the Flint Township Heights Terrace Senior Board.
“He was a hard worker and served our community well,” Miller said. “He will be missed.”
“Dick Kraft was a class guy, a man who always did what he said and who was always right there on important projects,” said John Carpenter, the most recent past President of the Flint Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It is with a heavy heart for the loss of Dick Kraft today,” wrote Larry Ford, who served as the president of the Flint Area Chamber of Commerce for 30 years. “He will be greatly missed, as a friend, a leader, and my mentor. Rest in peace Richard.”
After retiring in 2006, Kraft stayed busy by helping different organizations in the city and township of Flint.
He sold his business, which still exists as Kraft Engineering and Surveying Inc.
Kraft established his business after becoming registered in Michigan as a professional land surveyor and professional civil engineer.
Born in Ludington and moving to Muskegon, he attended Muskegon High and Muskegon Junior High School.
Graduating from Michigan State University’s College of Civil Engineering in 1951, he started his career by working for the state department of transportation.
Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation.
