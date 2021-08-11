Flint Community Schools announced that class is cancelled on August 12 due to high temperatures.
“The safety and well-being of our staff and scholars is always a primary concern,” the district said. “Tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, is projected to be 90 degrees, which is too hot for our staff and scholars to be in school buildings.”
The administration building will remain open. There will also be no instruction on August 13. School will resume in-person on August 16.
To read the letter written by the Superintendent Steward, go here.
