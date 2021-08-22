School generic

Flint Community Schools has announced classes are cancelled on Monday, Aug. 23 because of the high temperatures.

“At Flint Community Schools, the safety and well-being of our staff and scholars is always a primary concern. Tomorrow, Monday, August 23, is projected to be 86 degrees. Thus, we are canceling school districtwide for the day,” the district said. “However, the administration building will remain open, and principals are to report to their buildings.”

The district said they will continue to work on obtaining air in all of the classrooms.

