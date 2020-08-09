Flint Community Schools is welcoming a new assistant superintendent.
The school district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Aug. 9. Kevelin Jones will fill the role after previously serving as the principal of Doyle-Ryder Elementary.
The school district says Jones brings nearly 20 years of experience in education, serving in family support, dean and principal roles.
Jones received his bachelors degree from Great Lakes Univeristy and earned a masters degree in education leadership from Madonna University.
