Flint Community Schools is opening a new junior high school.
FCS announced the opening of Flint Junior High School will open at the former site of Northwestern High School.
Students grades seven through nine will start school this fall at the Carpenter Road campus.
“While our district has faced many challenges in recent years, we are now positioned to build a strong foundation for our students’ future,” Said Superintendent Derrick Lopez.
Matthew Lane, former assistant principal at Potter Elementary, Holmes STEM Academy and Scott Middle School, will be acting principal.
Southwestern Classical Academy will continue to educate ninth through 12th grade, Potter Elementary will educate kindergarten through sixth grade, Holmes STEM Academy will have third through sixth graders and Scott Middle School will be the home of the Accelerated Learning Academy.
