Flint Community Schools has announced its plans for returning to in-person classes this fall.
While following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s guidelines, the plans include face-to-face classes, hybrid learning, and virtual instructions.
Virtual instructions will return on Wednesday, Aug. 5 while in-person classes start on Monday, Sept. 14, provided the governor does not announce any changes to guidelines for schools.
Parents and guardians who prefer their child to continue using virtual learning instead of face-to-face can still choose virtual learning.
“Our plan is centered around a safe reopening of Flint Community Schools, designed to protect the health and well-being of our school community while maintaining a commitment to excellence in academics, transparent communications and a whole child approach to education,” said Superintendent Anita Steward. “I am grateful for the diverse group of administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, Board of Education members, community partners and parents who came together to help us develop this comprehensive plan. Despite the ever-changing circumstances, I am confident we will be ready to provide our students with a high-quality education and the wraparound supports they rely on in the fall.”
The school district described the three learning environments as the following:
- Face-to-face instruction: A traditional approach to student learning where students attend school in-person each day. Bus transportation will be available, but ridership may be reduced day-to-day and students may be assigned to seats. Sanitizer will be available when students enter the bus and buses will be sanitized between routes each day, with deep cleaning daily.
- Hybrid learning: A combination of face-to-face and virtual learning, with students reporting to school on select days or during select periods of time.
- Virtual instruction: Online learning through a laptop or computer. Students attend school at a remote location while teachers lead virtual lesson plans. Daily attendance, grades and reporting will still be required, just as they are during in-person learning.
For parents and guardians interested in full-time virtual learning, they will need to complete the Virtual Learning Consent Form by Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Families can schedule an appointment with Centralized Enrollment by calling (810) 767-6158 or by visiting www.FlintSchools.org.
The school district said in all three learning environments, student progress will be evaluated through common assessments, work samples, and meeting course standards.
The FCS athletic department is planning for youth sports for elementary and secondary levels to start in the fall.
FCS said it will adhere to mandates from the Michigan High School Athletic Association for outdoor and indoor athletic programs.
