Flint Community Schools has appointed Anita Steward as the new superintendent.
The school board voted to approved Steward effective immediately during a board meeting Thursday.
“As a product of Flint Community Schools, Mrs. Steward knows what it means to be Flint Strong, and she is deeply committed to serving our families now and into the future,” said Board President Casey Lester. “As Interim Superintendent, she had led our district with acumen through a time (COVID-19 pandemic) that has shaken our students and families to their core—and she has done so without hesitation."
Steward graduated from Flint Community Schools in 1993 and came back to start her career 1998 as a sixth grade teacher.
Steward received her first master’s degree in the art of teaching from Marygrove College in Detroit, and her second master’s degree in K-12 administration from Eastern Michigan University. She got her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan-Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.