The Flint Community Schools Board of Education approved a balanced calendar for the 2019-2020 school year at its meeting on Wednesday.
Right now, Freeman Elementary is the only school in the district operating with a balanced calendar. That began in 2016.
Flint Community Schools will be the first urban district of its size to adopt a balanced calendar districtwide in the state of Michigan.
The shift aligns with the district’s ongoing efforts to improve academic achievement, the district said.
“The decision to implement a balanced calendar districtwide comes in light of the positive outcomes we have seen with students both within our district at Freeman Elementary School and throughout the nation at schools that operate under this schedule,” Superintendent Derrick Lopez said. “It is our priority to put students in a position to be successful, and we believe a balanced calendar will increase academic achievement throughout our district.”
The district said students at Freeman demonstrated improved reading and math scores since being on a balanced calendar.
Under the new school calendar, students will be in class the same number of days. However, they will start earlier and end later. Students will be in class for 45 days and then take a 10-day intersession, the district said.
School will begin Aug. 6 and end June 16.
