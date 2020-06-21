Flint Community Schools is asking students to take a survey to give their input on the reopening of school this fall in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is broken up into grades 2-6 and 7-12.
The surveys asked questions including if students want a face-to-face experience, a blend between home and in-person or completely at home.
The surveys also ask about the student's experience with distance learning from this past semester.
If you are a student with Flint Community Schools in grades 2-6, you can fill out the survey here. If you are in grades 7-12, you can fill it out here.
