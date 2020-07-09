Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted on Monday in support of consolidating schools.
Flint Junior High School will not reopen in the fall, and students attending the school will instead go to Holmes STEM Academy which will be renamed Holmes STEM Middle School Academy.
The school will be reconfigured to become a middle school for grades six through eight.
Additionally, Brownell STEM Academy will expand from a K-2 school to a K-5 school. If your student is currently enrolled in grades 3-5 at Holmes, they will instead attend Brownell. Students enrolled in grades K-2 at Brownell will not be affected.
Flint Junior High School was closed due to significant need of expensive repairs and lower enrollment numbers, according to the district.
There will be no changes to current district boundaries.
If you have any questions regarding the changes, email superintendent@flintschools.org.
