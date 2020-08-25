Flint Community Schools announced it is canceling all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For decades, athletics have been a staple of our community, and we know the value they provide to our student athletes. However, the safety and well-being of our families and community remains our primary concern," Athletic Director Jamie Foster said in a letter to families.
Foster said the decision was not made lightly.
"We believe it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the students in our care and take all necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the pandemic," the letter said.
The district said it will reexamine all athletic programs in the winter.
Student athletes will still have the option to condition with plans provided by district coaches.
