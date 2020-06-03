Flint Community Schools celebrated their graduates in a unique way this year.
The school recognized more than 80 seniors at a drive-in style commencement ceremony on June 2 at the US-23 drive-in theater.
Graduates, families, teachers and staff were in their vehicles to safely celebrate the milestone at this private event.
The ceremony featured a video with local leaders, Elon Musk and famous athletes that played on the big screen.
The class received more than $80,000 in scholarship money and several students plan to pursue higher education in the fall.
The district also celebrated graduates with personalized yard signs, a digital billboard, a virtual convocation and social media shout-outs.
Congratulations to this graduating class! Check out our slideshow below.
