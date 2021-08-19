Flint Community Schools are closed Thursday, August 19th.
In a post on Facebook, the district says the school board voted for the closure at Wednesday night's meeting, citing a high projected temperature as the reason for the decision. The district says it continues to work to obtain air in all classrooms, but in the meantime, it will continue to monitor outside temperatures.
The administration building will remain open and principals are to report to their buildings.
The school calendar includes a scheduled day off on Friday, August 20th. Classes are expected to resume Monday, August 23rd.
