Flint Community Schools was once considered one of the largest school districts in the state.
Now it is facing a budget deficit so deep it could be forced to downsize even more.
Flint schools had 47,000 students enrolled 50 years ago. Now, it has less than 4,000 and current funding just isn’t enough.
According to an auditor report, the district is facing a structural deficit of $5.7 million each year while only having about 3,700 students enrolled.
“So the district actually has 8,250 seats throughout the district through 11 buildings. And so what we’re looking at doing is consolidating those seats and buildings that are actually more suited to the educational needs of our students,” Superintendent Dr. Derrick Lopez said.
Lopez presented his plan to the school board this week to save money for the district. His plan includes closing buildings like Flint Northwestern, Eisenhower, Pierce and Scott Elementary School. Those students would then be moved to Brownell, Holmes and Southwestern Academy.
Lopez said that will not only reduce costs in utilities, administration and custodial work, but also transportation.
“All those routes then get merged into one other route. And so each route that we actually have in the district costs us $58,000 a year. So merging four routes literally saves the district $240,000 a year,” Lopez said.
Lopez said he has a plan in place for the teachers and faculty at the schools that would be consolidated under his plan.
“Because we’re literally moving the third-grade classroom into another third-grade classroom over at Brownell, they would not have a different teacher. The kids would simply be moving location,” Lopez said.
If the plan goes through, Lopez said they will have eight schools left in the district. He said the ultimate goal is to keep the district moving forward.
“To make sure that we are moving forward in a way that will allow this district to be around for a very long time,” Lopez said.
Lopez said the board will have another meeting on his proposal later this month. He hopes a decision is made soon in order to begin implementing the plan by January.
