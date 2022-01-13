Flint Community Schools has made the decision to continue remote learning until Monday, Jan. 24.
“At that point, we believe that the holiday surge will pass, and we will be able to safely welcome scholars back to the classroom. This decision does not come lightly, as we understand the burden that distance learning causes the district’s families. That said, we must do all that we can to keep our school community safe amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the county. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility on this matter,” said Superintendent Kevelin Jones in a letter to parents.
Students are expected to follow their regular schedule during remote learning. Schools is closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“The safety of our entire school community remains a primary concern. While we are eager to welcome our scholars back for in-person learning, based on the counsel we received from our local health team and looking at the current COVID numbers across the region, we decided this is the best solution to ensure the health and safety of Flint Community Schools,” Jones said in a letter to parents.
Food distributions will continue to be available on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Here is a list of places offering food distributions on those times and days:
- Durant-Tuuri-Mott
- Eisenhower Elementary
- Freeman Elementary
- Holmes STEM Middle School
- Neithercut Elementary
- Flint Northwestern
- Pierce Elementary
- Potter Elementary
- Southwestern Classical Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.