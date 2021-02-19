Flint Community Schools will not return to in-person learning on Feb. 22 as previously scheduled. The district delayed its return due to an issue regarding sneeze guards.
“Unfortunately, there were concerns regarding the sneeze guards—an additional safety measure that, while not a requirement for in-person learning, is something our Board members, families and staff have expressed a strong desire to have in place. For that reason, we are delaying the return to in-person learning until the issues regarding the sneeze guards have been resolved,” Superintendent Anita Steward said in a letter to parents on Feb. 19.
Steward said the safety of students and staff is their number one concern. All students should plan to continue with distance learning on Feb. 22, she said.
“When we do resume hybrid learning, we will be adhering to all of the health and safety guidelines outlined in our Safe Return and Recovery Plan, which was developed with the input of administrators, teachers, staff, community partners, Board of Education members, union representatives and parents. It is our belief that this plan will guide the continued academic, social and emotional growth of our scholars while maintaining, first and foremost, our commitment to safety and well-being,” Steward said.
