Flint Community Schools will not return to in-person instruction on Sept. 14 as originally planned.
The district announced it will remain online until further notice.
"We will continue to work with state and local health experts to determine when we believe it is safe to bring our students and staff back to school," the district said in a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 24.
The district has been conducting virtual learning since classes resumed on Aug. 5.
If you have questions, you can reach out to the superintendent at superintendent@flintschools.org or by calling 810-760-1883.
