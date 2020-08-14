Flint Community Schools is reminding families to pick up their requested hotspots, laptops, and tablets before the end of the day.
In a letter to families, the school district said for those that requested a device or hotspot and have not received them yet, they will be available for pick-up no later than Friday, Aug. 14.
For families that have not requested a device or laptop, you are asked to contact your school directly to schedule an appointment to pick up those items.
Appointment hours may vary by school, the school district said.
The school district said it has made several attempts to contacts families that have enrolled their children but have not received devices.
For those who have not been contacted by Flint Community Schools staff members, the school district may not have your phone number on file.
Families can contact your school immediately by emailing superintendent@flintschools.org.
The school district said it will not penalize students for attendance while they wait for a Chromebook, iPad, or hotspot as long as families contact their school directly to tell them what they need.
Families can check with a teacher, paraprofessional, or staff member to receive assignments that count toward attendance.
Each Chromebook or iPad that goes home with a student should also have a safeguard license applied by the IT department.
