Flint Community Schools will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 7, according to the superintendent in a letter to parents.
“We hope that you and your family are staying safe and warm. As you know, with the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the past month has been challenging for families, staff and schools like ours around the country. We remain grateful for your patience and flexibility as we continue to navigate the ever-changing environment brought on by COVID-19. Since opting for distance learning following the holidays to keep our school community safe, we have closely monitored COVID-19 case rates daily across Flint and Genesee County. With the recent decline in positive COVID cases and after discussion with local health experts, we can confirm that we plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, February 7. Transportation would also resume on that date,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in the letter.
Flint schools said they will continue to rely on the Genesee County Health Department on future decisions involving COVID-19 and in-person learning. A safety protocols and procedures manual can be found here.
Families are expected to monitor their students for symptoms and conduct at-home COVID-19 tests.
Residents can read the full letter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.