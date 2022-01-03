Flint Community Schools will still have food pick-up for students during this remote week of learning.
Residents can pick-up two days of meals on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 7 inside multiple school buildings between 3 and 5 p.m.
These are the schools to pick-up meals:
- Durant-Tuuri-Mott
- Eisenhower
- Freeman
- Holmes STEM
- Neithercut
- Northwestern
- Pierce
- Potter
- Southwestern Academy
Flint Community Schools will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case rates in Flint before making the plans for next week involving in-person learning.
