Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita J. Seward is planning on honoring snow days this year regardless of remote learning.
“Although we are learning remotely for now, in the event of a significant snow fall and when road conditions call for it, I am writing to inform you Flint Community Schools plans to honor the tradition of snow days this year,” Seward said in a press release.
Residents can monitor TV5 as well as checking the Flint Community Schools Facebook page to find out if there is a snow day.
