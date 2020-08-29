Flint Community Schools is offering online training to help families ahead of virtual learning.
Doyle and Ryder Elementary parents are invited to attend Google Classroom on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. to help adjust students to online learning.
The virtual workshops will take place through Zoom.
Email registration is required to participate.
For more information on registration, email Kathy Roberts at kroberts1@flintschools.org.
