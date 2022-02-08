After years of using bottled water in schools, a new day has come. Flint Community Schools launched 78 hydration stations to improve water quality. The stations were commissioned in 2018 and funded by Elon Musk as a project to provide clean water.
"It's another positive for our scholars. They feel, they want to feel like that they matter, that their values -- not just our scholars, but our staff -- they wanna feel like that we're doing things to show our appreciation," Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.
There are more than a dozen hydration stations at Flint Southwestern Academy. The students and teachers there haven't been able to drink out of their water fountains for more than six years.
This comes as the district returns from weeks of virtual learning.
"Now, to finally be able to drink out of the water fountain, it's amazing. Because we know this is the next step into moving Flint forward. And to knowing that the safety of the community, that is in good hands," said TK Thomas, senior at Flint Southwestern.
Thomas grew up in Flint during the water crisis and has not forgotten the years he couldn't wash with his own home's water.
"We're so used to getting the cups and drinking out of the water jugs or the water bottles, but actually being able to walk up to a fountain and use it, it's amazing," Thomas said.
The stations were commissioned and funded in 2018 by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Professors from U of M, Wayne State, and Kettering tested and modified the stations to filter out lead, chlorine, and bacteria.
"Water should not be something that we have to pay for. Water is, is a necessity of life. It should not be something that we have to fight for," Jones said.
There are 78 stations across 13 district buildings.
