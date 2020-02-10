The Flint Community Schools Superintendent issued a formal objection to Genesee County’s formula for funding the special education program.
Associate Superintendent Steve Tunnicliff said the current method uses the total number of students in local districts to determine funding instead of basing it only on the number of students with special needs.
School leaders said changes are needed at a state level to help students get the most of their education.
“We’re going to continue to work collaboratively with all parties towards a resolution. But certainly, at this point we’re going to follow the process as outlined by the Michigan Department of Education,” Tunnicliff said.
The formal objection to the school district’s formula was made by Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derek Lopez. He said 26 percent of children at Flint schools have special needs which is twice the state average.
Lopez said the district is fighting to ensure students have access to the services they need. He said that adequate funding is critical.
“I think there is agreement in terms of a larger funding issue across the state of Michigan with how we fund special education students,” Tunnicliff said.
Tunnicliff said the disagreement surrounds the formula itself for act $18.
He said the proposed plan submitted by Flint Community Schools wouldn’t change the $3.8 million dispersed, but it would change the amount of money distributed into the districts.
“There are concerns to consider both educationally and financially with any plan that’s in place,” Tunnicliff said.
He said they’re working to find a solution.
“Obviously if we can find a better way to fund special education in Michigan it benefits not only Flint Community Schools but school districts across the state,” Tunnicliff said.
An action could be taken at the state level, Governor Whitmer recently proposed a $60 million boost for special education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.