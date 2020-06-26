Flint Community Schools and Krystal Jo’s Diner is holding their annual bike giveaway for families in the Flint-area and Genesee County.
It starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m. at Flint Jr. High, located at 2010 Crestbrook Ln.
More than 700 bikes will be given to K-6 students in Genesee County for free.
This year the bike giveaway will be a drive-through with some refreshments at the end.
Tony Tucker, the owner of Krystal Jo’s Diner, collects bikes as donations from community leaders and organizations to make sure families are staying active during the summer.
Krystal Jo's has already hosted two bike giveaway events.
