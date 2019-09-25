Flint Community Schools have moved up all Friday football games to 5 p.m. due to mosquito concerns.
The district made the announcement on Wednesday.
The change comes after cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been found in animals in Genesee County.
The school district also posted information to keep your kids safe from EEE. You can view that here.
All Friday football games will take place at 5 p.m. until further notice, the district said.
