Mosquitoes carrying virus that can cause brain inflammation, death found in New Jersey

A sample of mosquitoes from Washington Township, New Jersey, tested positive for West Nile Virus and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), according to local officials. It's the first sample to ever test positive for EEE in Warren County.

Flint Community Schools have moved up all Friday football games to 5 p.m. due to mosquito concerns.

The district made the announcement on Wednesday.

The change comes after cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been found in animals in Genesee County.

The school district also posted information to keep your kids safe from EEE. You can view that here.

All Friday football games will take place at 5 p.m. until further notice, the district said.

