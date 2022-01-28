Flint Community Schools announced in a letter to parents Friday they are optimistic students can return to in-person learning on Feb. 7.
“We hope that you and your family are staying safe. As you know, with the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the past month has been challenging for families, staff, and schools like ours around the country. We remain grateful for your patience and flexibility as we navigate the ever-changing environment brought on by COVID-19. We want you to know that we take the decision to return to in-person learning very seriously, as we continue to prioritize the safety of our scholars, families, teachers, and staff amidst fluctuating COVID-19 case numbers. The district’s health team has been meeting daily to discuss our plan to return to in-person learning,” said Superintendent Kevelin Jones in a letter to parents.
The COVID-19 positivity rate and community case rate have both declined for two weeks in a row, according to the school district.
For more information, residents can go here. (letter to parents.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.