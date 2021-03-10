Flint Community Schools will be returning to in-person learning.
In a board meeting on Wednesday evening, board members approved a plan to return to classroom learning in a 5-1 vote.
Officials are staggering students' return with Pre-K through Third Grade going back on March 15 and Fourth Grade through 12th grade returning on March 22.
The schools will be in a hybrid model with students with a last name starting with A through L going in person on Monday and Tuesday. Students with last names starting with M through Z will be in-person on Thursday and Friday. There will be no in-person class on Wednesdays.
Flint schools pushed back their return to in-person learning to ensure all sneeze guards were installed in classrooms.
The following is a statement from Superintendent Anita Steward:
“I am proud to share that the Flint Community Schools district is now offering an in-person learning option for families who have elected to participate. It will include two days of in-person learning per week. Beginning Monday, March 15, we will offer the option of in-person learning for our LSS scholars, ECDD scholars and scholars in Pre-K through third grade. Scholars in fourth grade through 12th grade will have the option of returning to in-person learning beginning Monday, March 22. We appreciate our parents and families, who have been incredibly patient and understanding as we continue to put the safety of our school community first."
For more details, go to the FCS site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.