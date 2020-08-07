Flint Community Schools starts school year online

Flint Community School students have been in class for three days now, all virtual and online.
iPads and Chromebooks have been distributed, including Brittny Giles’ four children who are all enrolled in Flint Community Schools.
“It’s a learning process, but together we can get it,” Giles said. “It’s definitely a different experience.”
Giles said there have been some struggles so far, especially because the online world of education is new to so many.
“So far I would say it’s been a struggle because it’s new for teachers, it’s new for the parents, it’s new for the children,” Giles said.
Because of COVID-19, Giles thought it was best to keep her four children home and while she doesn’t judge anyone who does decide to send their kids back to school in-person, she was concerned about the use of personal protective equipment in schools and how others would act.
“If an adult has a hard time keeping on a mask, I really think my children will have a hard time keeping on a mask,” Giles said.
One concern she does have with keeping her kids at home is the potential for them to lose their social skills.
“I think children need to see kids around their age,” Giles said. “They need to see kids that look like them, they need to see kids that don’t look like them.”
It’s going to be a learning experience for everyone and not everything will work smoothly right away.
Giles said for others considering virtual learning, make sure to have open communication.
“Get their phone numbers, get their email, so if something happens where no one can log-in, it can get everyone on the same page,” Giles said.
