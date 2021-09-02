Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita Steward is on a leave of absence while she attends to personal matters, according to the school district.
While she is away, Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones will be filling in as acting superintendent and handling day-to-day leadership for Flint Community Schools. Jones is a lifelong Flint resident and educator in the district, Flint Community Schools said.
Program Director Keiona Murphy has been named the interim assistant superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.