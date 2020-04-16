The superintendent for Flint Community Schools has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The board of education voted to place Superintendent Derrick Lopez on leave.
Flint Community Schools Board President Casey Lester issued the following statement:
"The Flint Community Schools Board of Education has voted to place Superintendent Lopez on administrative leave pending an investigation. In the meantime, we have appointed Assistant Superintendent Anita Steward to the role of Interim Superintendent as she leads the district's efforts to implement the Distance Learning Plan. Anita Steward is a dedicated, long-time leader in the district and will continue to guide student learning and engagement through the remainder of the year. Pursuant with Board of Education policy, we are not able to provide additional details regarding personnel matters."
