Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita Steward handed in her letter of resignation on Friday morning, which is effective immediately.
Kevelin Jones was appointed by the board of education to be the interim superintendent. Jones has served as the interim superintendent in the past.
“The last several years have presented a variety of challenges, which we have been able to overcome through the commitment of our entire school community – our scholars, our families, our teachers and our staff. We must continue to work closely together to ensure our scholars have the resources they need to grow academically, socially, and emotionally – as that remains our primary focus,” Jones said in a statement.
