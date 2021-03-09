Flint Community Schools said it is working to provide students with an in-person learning option.
The board of education will discuss plans for bringing students back into the classroom. On Thursday, March 11, the school district will provide an update on its discussion.
“We are grateful for your patience and understanding,” Superintendent Anita Steward wrote in a letter to Flint Community School families. “The safety and well-being of our staff, scholars, and community comes first and we are uncompromising in having the necessary safety measures in place.”
Families can find the district’s Safe Return and Recovery Plan on its website. The school district also plans to update the website with details on in-person learning when they become available.
