Flint Community Schools will maintain a mask mandate until further notice, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
A statement issued by Superintendent Kevelin Jones said, “To ensure the safety and well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff, Flint Community Schools will maintain its mask mandate until further notice. Masks are a key safety protocol as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, and we appreciate the community’s ongoing support on this matter.”
The announcement comes after the Genesee County Health Department announced it would be lifting the school mask mandate Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.