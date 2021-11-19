Coronavirus mask generic
Sebastian Condrea via Getty Images

Flint Community Schools will maintain a mask mandate until further notice, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

A statement issued by Superintendent Kevelin Jones said, “To ensure the safety and well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff, Flint Community Schools will maintain its mask mandate until further notice. Masks are a key safety protocol as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, and we appreciate the community’s ongoing support on this matter.”

The announcement comes after the Genesee County Health Department announced it would be lifting the school mask mandate Dec. 22.

