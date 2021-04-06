Flint Community Schools announced it will pause in-person learning and all athletic programs beginning April 12 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Those measures will remain in place until further notice, Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a letter to the community on April 6.
“The most recent data shows a 19.9 percent positivity rate for COVID-19 in the city of Flint. In partnership with the health community, we have determined that positivity rates should fall below double digits in order to have scholars in school,” Jones said, adding there has not been any spread of COVID-19 in school buildings.
