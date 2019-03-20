Flint Community Schools will undergo $12.9 million in renovations.
The renovations will improve heating, cooling, lighting, air, energy, water and other improvements to 10 buildings in the district.
“In order to proceed with renovations, the district secured a $2.3 million down payment, which will be financed by the district’s sinking fund and state infrastructure grants. The remaining $10.6 million will be financed through the energy and operational efficiencies that will be achieved by the renovations—which are backed by the performance-based contract with Johnson Controls,” the district said in a press release.
Superintendent Derrick Lopez said the district is focused on protecting the mental, physical and emotional health of students.
“This investment is the first step toward achieving an improved physical environment—an essential element in making our students available to learn,” Lopez said.
Renovations to each building will include:
- Administration Building—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, and building envelope/fenestration improvement
- Brownell STEM Academy—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Doyle/Ryder Elementary—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Eisenhower Elementary—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Freeman Elementary—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Neithercut Elementary—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, cooling installation, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Pierce Elementary—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Holmes STEM Academy—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, steam trap repair, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Potter Elementary—lighting upgrades, energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, water conservation, building envelope/fenestration improvement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
- Northwestern High (Kitchen/Gym)—energy management system, air handler refurbishment, boiler replacement, and pump motor replacement & VFD installation
The district noted Scott School and Southwestern High School will not receive renovations because they had upgrades last year. The district also said it is pursuing a separate grant for renovations at Durant Tuuri Mott.
