Flint Community Schools will offer a hybrid learning model that will allow in-person learning for students starting Feb. 22.
Families who want to take part in in-person learning for two days a week should contact their child’s teacher or school.
Remote learning will still be offered for those who want to stay at home.
The plan was approved by the Flint Community Schools Board of Education after the state’s recommendation for all K-12 schools to offer in-person learning by March 1.
The school district said it will share more information in the near future on how the hybrid plan will work.
“It is our belief that this plan will guide the continued academic, social and emotional growth of our scholars while maintaining, first and foremost, our commitment to safety and well-being,” Superintendent Anita Steward wrote in a letter to school district families.
