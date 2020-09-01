Feet to the pavement. Door to door.
Flint Community Schools is tracking down students who have been missing virtual classes.
“We’re going to do everything to ensure that scholars are in school learning and not sitting at home with nothing to do,” said Kevelin Jones, assistant superintendent at Flint Community Schools.
Jones says the circumstances vary when it comes to why these students haven't logged in to class.
“We found that in some of our homes of our families had moved, homes were either abandoned or no one was actually there,” he said.
Phone numbers have also changed, and some families are finding it difficult to prioritize school during the pandemic.
“They want their children in school but they’re dealing with food, keeping the lights on hanging onto their jobs,” Jones said.
It’s causing the district to step up to help with their new "Return to Learn” initiative.
“So, the superintendent, myself and many of our staff members decided to get out into the neighborhoods and find our scholars,” he said.
Two weeks ago, the district was down 2,000 students. But since hitting the pavement and knocking on many doors, they're now down to around 400 and plan to continue their efforts to lower that number.
“Every single family matters every single scholar matters and that’s the message that we want to send,” he said.
