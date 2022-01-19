Flint Community Schools announced Wednesday students will continue remote learning past Jan. 24 until further notice.
“While we had hoped to return for in-person learning on Monday, January 24, as stated in our most recent communication, after further discussion with local health officials and based on the continued rise of COVID-19 cases across Genesee County and the state of Michigan, we have decided to continue with distance learning until further notice to protect the health and wellbeing of our scholars, families, teachers, and staff. This means scholars will continue distance learning next week, starting January 24, following their regular school schedule each day. We remain committed to providing timely updates as they occur,” said Superintendent Kevelin Jones in a statement to parents.
In the letter, it states the Michigan Mi Start dashboard says the COVID-19 positivity rate in Genesee County is 38.4 percent.
Food distribution services will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Here are the locations doing food pickup:
- Durant-Tuuri-Mott
- Eisenhower Elementary
- Freeman Elementary
- Holmes STEM Middle School
- Neithercut Elementary
- Flint Northwestern
- Pierce Elementary
- Potter Elementary
- Southwestern Classical Academy
