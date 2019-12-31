The City of Flint announced that it has completed its financial audit on time.
Auditors with the City of Flint submitted the finalized audit on December 31, 2019.
“In spite of the many obstacles and time restraints, I want to thank the Finance team for all of their hard work and dedication and congratulate them for completing the audit on time,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We will continue to move this city forward.”
Work is also being done to correct improper processes and make improvements before the next audit.
To see the full financial audit report, click here.
