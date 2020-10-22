Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and other city officials are stirring up community interest in a remake of downtown Flint I-475.
"We’re engaging and we’re so happy that we were able to spark so much interest and so much community engagement from all sectors from clergy to business to the medical field, education professionals," Neeley said.
A possible project would get rid of the current expressway and replace it with a boulevard, which would allow for acres of new development.
"Adding more space for activities that could be used, instead of it just a highway,” he said.
This idea is in its infancy, but the mayor wants to make sure the community has a chance to decide if it's a good idea.
The project would be on 475 from Fifth to Kearsley streets. Neeley says some residents believe the highway shouldn't have been there in the first place.
"Some define it as interstate injustice,” he said. “I’m not saying that we are defining it as that. As it is now but what I’m saying is those people in the community they’ve been longtime residents and this community has talked about that. And defined it as such."
The mayor says money is available now through MDOT and they need to decide if they should do this or maybe just resurface the stretch of highway.
He said residents will have additional opportunities to offer their thoughts on the idea through meetings held by the city and MDOT.
"We’re talking about reconnecting our communities and reconnecting our neighborhoods," he said.
