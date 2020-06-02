The city of Flint is resuming its lead pipe replacement project this week.
The project, which remains on target for completion by the end of the year, aims to replace all lead and galvanized pipes that carry water to residential homes in the city.
The project is about 85 percent complete, the city said.
It was supposed to be completed in 2019. The current administration blames the delay on the previous administration.
“The residents of Flint deserve to have this project completed quickly and safely,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We will get the job done and help to ensure residential service lines are safe now and for generations to come.”
A resident at least 18-years-old needs to be home to consent to the service.
If you previously declined to have your service lines checked, you can still participate by calling 810-410-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.