Flint City Council Member Maurice Davis still elated from Wednesday nights presidential rally.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience it’ll never experience that again,” Davis said. “It was the biggest thing that I’ve ever done in my life.”
That’s when he spoke before Vice President Mike Pence at Flint Bishop International Airport. Where the democratic councilman endorsed President Donald Trump.
"The United States is going down a slippery slope, lawlessness defunding the police, come on now,” Davis said. “We need a law and order president. That’s President Trump.”
Four years ago, Davis voted for Hillary Clinton and says he has been a lifelong democrat.
He decided to vote for Trump just two weeks ago. He says he thinks Trump can turn it around for flint.
He says under generations of democrat party rule things are not getting better and he thinks changing up his vote could help.
"A lot of money comes to Flint even in the water crisis,” Davis said. “But the poor folks don’t see a dime. Everyone’s living in foreclosures. Their water shut off. Deplorable conditions.”
This endorsement has not been made without backlash.
Davis says many constituents are angry and have started name calling because of this.
Some even calling for a recall. He adds that he shouldn't have to vote for the democrats just because of the color of his skin.
"The ridicule the intimidation, I’m going to get recalled,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to sacrifice at all to help everybody. “
