Flint City Councilman Eric Mays is under fire after performing a Nazi salute and comparing Council President Monica Galloway to Adolf Hitler at the Jan. 13 general meeting.
“It’s so out of proportion,” said Steven Low, executive director of the Jewish Federation in Flint. “Misrepresents Hitler and the enormity of what happened.”
Low said what Mays did insults victims of the Holocaust and trivializes the genocide.
“Why would you do that when 15 million people, Jews, not Jews, the disabled, LGBTQ members were murdered,” Low said.
Mays said he did it because of what he calls Gestapo tactics in a city he said is run like it’s a dictatorship.
“I did sign language and I think my point has been very well made,” Mays said.
Mays did not offer any kind of apology, but he did say he is taking the concerns into account.
“I’m taking all of it into consideration,” Mays said. “The apologies. Will I do it again? Do I understand the sensitivity? I’m taking it under advisement.”
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said what Mays did shows a gross lack of sensitivity.
“He does not represent this community, the ideals and thinking of this community,” Neeley said. “You’re a forward progressive-thinking community, a community of champions and his statements does not represent this community.”
Low said he has offered to take city council members to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Detroit.
Mays said he would be willing to go if they also visited Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Low hopes more education can stop this from happening again.
“There are a lot of good things in Flint, but there are serious issues we need to deal with,” Low said.
Galloway issued the following statement Friday afternoon:
"As the Flint City Council President, I want to say that, as a council, we do not condone nor support the inappropriate and insensitive remarks and behavior displayed by 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays.
It is my position that any statement or gesture that trivializes the Holocaust is offensive on every level and to everyone. It will never be appropriate to minimize the suffering of others in an effort to propel political agendas.
My only regret is not addressing Councilman Mays immediately during the meeting, and for that I apologize. The statements and gestures by Councilman Mays were unacceptable, they did not go unnoticed, and they will not be tolerated."
