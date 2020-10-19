A driver is in critical condition after a crash in Flint.
The crash happened on N. Dort Highway and E. Carpenter Road on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 6:38 p.m.
According to the investigation, a black Ford Fusion driven was northbound on N. Dort Highway when it turned left onto E. Carpenter Road and was struck by a Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The Ford Fusion driver was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition due to head trauma.
Police could not notify the next of kin due to a lack of information and the victim is unable to speak due to the medication he was given.
While the investigation is ongoing, it’s unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this crash.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Randy Matteson at (810) 237-6816.
