Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County and its director were recognized for their work to combat violent crime in the community.
Crime Stoppers USA (CSUSA) held an annual training conference followed by an awards ceremony. This year, Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County received two awards for the work the organization does to help solve crimes.
The first award was for the Print Public Service Announcement for the community with a population of 250,001 to 1,000,000. Crime Stoppers partnered with Outfront Media to place billboards in high traffic areas and during awareness months. Some of those PSAs included ‘Lock Up Your Guns,” and “Warning Signs of Human Trafficking.”
“We are working hard to bring awareness to some very serious issues. A lot of thought and consideration was put into each billboard. Outfront Media did a great job in helping us deliver a clear message,” said Director of Crime Stoppers Julie Lopez.
During the event, Lopez also received the 2019 Chairman’s Award. The award is given to a person who brings passion and dedication to their work.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Crime Stoppers USA. I’m grateful for all of their support and guidance. I haven’t done this work alone; my board of directors, staff and volunteers, sponsors, media partners, and law enforcement are always there to help. My family and my faith give me strength and patience,” Lopez said.
Lopez received the award for her drive to ensure her program has funding, as well as engaging in new initiatives. She was also recognized for her work with CSUSA as the Region 7 Director and the work she has done with the national chapter’s social media.
“In 2016, Julie Lopez from Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County joined the CSUSA Board as Region 7 Director,” said CSUSA Chairman Barb Bergin. “Her passion for Crime Stoppers was immediately evident as she played a significant role in beginning her local program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.